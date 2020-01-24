UPDATE: Man listed as person of interest in death of 8-y-o
KINGSTON, Jamaica—The police have listed a man as a person of interest in the death of eight-year-old Galen Buchanan.
According to the police, the man goes by the names 'Phillip Williams', 'Phillip Rose', 'Rochester Rose' and 'Ochester Rose'.
The police said 'Williams'/'Rose' is known to frequent Kingston East and the Roehampton area of St Andrew.
He is being urged to turn himself in to the police immediately.
Additionally, anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to call the Elletson Road CIB at 876-928-4200, Crime Stop at 311 or police 119 emergency number.
