UPDATE: Man who died in landslide identified

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The man whose body was found under the remains of his house which was swept away in a landslide in Shooters Hill, St Andrew this morning, has been identified.

He is Romeo Leachman.

Rosemarie Leachman, while identifying her brother, said she was trying to get water out of her own house when the embankment came down on her brother's home. She said the incident happened around 7:30 am.

The search is ongoing for Sanique — the daughter of the deceased man — who was reportedly at the house with him.

She is suspected to be dead.

