UPDATE: Man who escaped from COVID-19 quarantine centre captured

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kemar Bailey, the man who escaped from a COVID-19 quarantine centre about 7:40 last evening, is back in quarantine after he was picked up by the police and a team from the Ministry of Health.

Reports are that about 2:00 am today, officers received information that he was at a location in the Waltham Park area.

The police said an operation was conducted and he was held in the company of a woman.

Bailey arrived in the island on Saturday, March 7 and was placed at the quarantine centre in Kingston.

He asked, and was allowed to retrieve a bag with personal items from someone at the gate of the facility, and whilst doing so, he jumped into a white Nissan Tiida motor car which sped off with him.

Friends and relatives were advised that he is still within the high-risk period and they should not accommodate him if he turned up.