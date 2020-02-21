UPDATE: Mandeville gas station fire extinguished

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Firefighters have extinguished a massive fire which had engulfed the Heaven's Fesco gas station at the intersection of Perth, Manchester and Caledonia roads in Mandeville. Three fire units on the scene put out the blaze.

The fire, which started shortly after 5:00 pm, damaged several vehicles parked on the gas station's compound.

The police have since cordoned off the area.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

In the meantime, the police are advising motorists to avoid the intersection and use alternative routes wherever possible.

More details to follow.

Kasey Williams