UPDATE: May postpones final Brexit showdown

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — The British Government today postponed Theresa May's final Brexit showdown in parliament following an outcry over concessions that looked set to speed up the end of her tumultuous spell as premier.

The increasingly isolated Conservative premier is facing the prospect of being forced to resign without achieving her mission to guide her fractured country out of the European Union after nearly 50 years of membership.

She had insisted Wednesday that she would try to ram her version of Brexit through parliament on the fourth — and what would be her last — attempt in the week starting June 3.

But the vote was not included on that week's parliamentary schedule published today.

Government whip Mark Spencer told lawmakers that May's office "will update the House on the publication and introduction of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on our return from the Whitsun recess" on June 4.

May had earlier tried to win over politically ambitious holdouts within her own party by promising them she would step down after next month's vote.

But her end is being brought forward by her decision to hold out the prospect of a new Brexit referendum to the pro-EU opposition.

The move failed to win over any converts and sparked a mutiny within the top echelons of her government and party ranks.

Senior Conservatives from the so-called 1922 Committee met privately Wednesday to discuss making rule changes that could topple May in the coming days.

She will meet the group's leader Friday for talks at which seemingly everyone expects May to disclose when she will step down.

What happens to Brexit in the meantime is unclear.

The lengthy and rancorous standoff has delayed Britain's departure from March 29 until October 31 — a date that might be extended still further.