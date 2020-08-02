UPDATE: Minor injuries for soldiers in Clarendon operation where 6 persons of interest wiped out

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Two Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers received minor injuries during an early morning targeted raid in Clarendon today.

It is reported that a 15-member joint police/military team was carrying out an operation in Buzz Rock, Clarendon when a gun battle broke out between them and gunmen.

During the attack, a JDF officer was grazed by a bullet on his right shin, and another, damaging his helmet.

The police said six persons of interest were killed during the attack and three weapons — an M16 rifle, a AK47 assault rifle, a shotgun and 60 assorted rounds of ammunition were seized.

Read more: 6 killed in Clarendon operation