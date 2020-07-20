UPDATE: NERHA suggests late intern's team adequately staffed

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The North-East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) has expressed deep sadness and regret at the passing of medical intern assigned to Annotto Bay Hospital Dr Yakeev Morris.

Morris passed away last evening while en route to Bustamante Hospital for Children with a neonate.

In an apparent attempt to explain away claims from Morris' friends that he was severely overworked, having been on the clock since Saturday night, NERHA said the firm to which Dr Morris was assigned in the paediatric department of the hospital has a complement of two paediatric consultants, three medical officers, one senior house officer, and three medical interns, including Dr Morris.

Morris began his internship on July 20, 2020.

The cause of death has not yet been established.

Meanwhile, NERHA said it, in conjunction with the Annotto Bay Hospital, has begun convening grief counselling sessions with hospital staff who are trying to cope with his sudden death while undertaking their responsibilities of caring for patients. Efforts are also being made by the hospital's management to reach out to his family, NERHA said.

"The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton, Board of Management, and the extended NERHA family extend our condolences to his family, friends, and members of the Annotto Bay Hospital team.