UPDATE: NWC responds to protests by Trelawny residents over water

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says it has sent three water trucks to the Jackson Town community in Trelawny following protests by residents over the lack of water in the area.

Noting that police are maintaining a presence as residents continue to protest, NWC said the communities have been without water for three to four weeks due to a water pump being down.

NWC said that over the past weeks it has been sending scheduled water trucks to the affected communities but it was discovered today that the trucks did not stop in the Jackson Town community.

The water trucks will be available to Jackson Town for the next three days before they resume regular schedule, NWC said.

A NWC representative told OBSERVER ONLINE that the company has ordered a new pump which is expected by this Friday.

The company said it hopes to restore water to the almost eight communities impacted by February 21.