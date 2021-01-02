UPDATE: NWC says broken main the cause of St Catherine residents' water woes

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers that water supply to the St Jago areas and Twickenham areas of St Catherine have been temporarily suspended to facilitate emergency repairs to a broken section of the pipeline network.

Areas affected include St Jago Heights, Twickenham Heights and Tryall Heights Estate

Customers are being assured that the team is working to complete repair work and restore water supply by 6:00 pm today, NWC said.

