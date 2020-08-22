UPDATE: NWC says service to communities served by Mona Treatment Plant to be restored tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission says work has commenced to repair the broken main in the Stanton Terrace area which forced the shutdown of the Mona Treatment Plant earlier today.

The company said that customers would lose water supply while the work is undertaken.

It predicted that the works would be completed by 8:00 pm today, and that "necessary arrangements" would be made to ensure that regular supply is restored by 6:00 am on Sunday, August 23.

The areas affected include; Mona Heights, Cross Roads, Allman Town, sections of Windward Road and roads leading off, Deanery Road and roads leading off, Vineyard Town, Mountain View, sections of downtown Kingston, Old Hope Road, Hope Road, Hope Flats, Gordon Town, Papine, Long Mountain, Pines of Karachi, Beverly Hills, Ravina, Mona Road, Devon Square, Waterloo Road, West King’s House Road, Cassia Park, Eastwood Park, Half-Way-Tree Road, and Upper Maxfield Avenue.