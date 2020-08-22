UPDATE: NWC says service to communities served by Mona Treatment Plant to be restored tomorrow
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission says work has commenced to repair the broken main in the Stanton Terrace area which forced the shutdown of the Mona Treatment Plant earlier today.
The company said that customers would lose water supply while the work is undertaken.
It predicted that the works would be completed by 8:00 pm today, and that "necessary arrangements" would be made to ensure that regular supply is restored by 6:00 am on Sunday, August 23.
The areas affected include; Mona Heights, Cross Roads, Allman Town, sections of Windward Road and roads leading off, Deanery Road and roads leading off, Vineyard Town, Mountain View, sections of downtown Kingston, Old Hope Road, Hope Road, Hope Flats, Gordon Town, Papine, Long Mountain, Pines of Karachi, Beverly Hills, Ravina, Mona Road, Devon Square, Waterloo Road, West King’s House Road, Cassia Park, Eastwood Park, Half-Way-Tree Road, and Upper Maxfield Avenue.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy