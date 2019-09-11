UPDATE: No report of J'can deaths in The Bahamas

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that there has been no report of Jamaican deaths as a result of Hurricane Dorian's impact on The Bahamas.

Holness said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade has been updated on the situation with Jamaicans in the most impacted areas in The Bahamas.

“The latest information is that 31 Jamaicans have requested evacuation from the Great Abaco Islands. Of that number, we can confirm that 21 have now been evacuated and are being housed by the Honorary Consul,” the Prime Minister said.

Holness was delivering a statement to the House of Representatives yesterday, Tuesday, September 10.

He said Jamaica is assisting in the relief and reconstruction efforts, noting that assessments done, to date, indicate predominantly humanitarian needs, including safe drinking water, shelter and support for measures to restore power and access.

Holness noted that the Red Cross is providing the support services to deal with those who have experienced trauma.

“In addition to the efforts of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, Jamaica has offered practical help for The Bahamas. A number of key agencies are a part of the response,” Holness said.

These key agencies are the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), Jamaica Red Cross, Ministry of Tourism, Jamaica Fire Brigade, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Petrojam, National Water Commission, Jamaica Constabulary Force, National Spatial Data Management Division, and the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.

“The agencies report that there has been significant damage to infrastructure, housing, the coastal areas of the northern islands, and damage to fuel storage. The emergency response, so far, has included rescue and recovery operations, and these continue,” said Holness, who is scheduled to visit The Bahamas on Thursday.

A contingent of 120 JDF soldiers – Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) – departed the island on September 7 to provide recovery and humanitarian support to The Bahamas.

They were accompanied by 11 members of the Royal Canadian Air Force, which provided airlift support.

Holness noted that DART will assist the Government of The Bahamas with the temporary accommodations (tents); assist with the establishment of relief distribution areas; assist with aid convoy protection; assist with clearing of distribution routes; conduct key point protection; assist the government of The Bahamas with security tasks as requested; and assist with the re-establishment of power supply.

Meanwhile, Holness said the Government has established a donation account, through the National Commercial Bank, Oxford Road Branch, with the account number 212387304 in the name of 'ODPEM Donation Account'.