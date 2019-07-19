UPDATE: Occupants in 'fruit van' crash on Spur Tree Hill hospitalised
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Manchester Police are reporting that three people who were injured in a motor vehicle accident on Spur Tree Hill this morning (Friday, July 19) are receiving treatment at the Mandeville Regional Hospital.
The injuries are at this time not considered life-threatening.
Police reports are that a Nissan Caravan was travelling down Spur Tree Hill at a about 7:30 am, when the vehicle apparently developed brake problem.
As a result, the driver was reportedly not able to negotiate a corner and the vehicle, laden with fruits, got out of control and went over a precipice.
According to police reports, the vehicle caught fire and was burnt beyond recognition.
Unconfirmed reports are that the occupants jumped from the vehicle before it went over the precipice.
The driver is said to be from a Portmore, St Catherine address.
Alicia Sutherland
