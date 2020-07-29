Suspect in JN Moneyshop robbery now in police custody

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that one of the suspected robbers in yesterday's money heist at JN Moneyshop in Whitehouse, Westmoreland has been taken into custody.

The police said the man was held with a 9mm pistol today in the parish. He has not yet been identified.

During yesterday's robbery, which occurred at 11:40 am, gunmen stole $3.2 million and escaped in a stolen taxicab.

A security guard was injured in the incident and his weapon stolen, the police said. No one else was injured.

