Suspect in JN Moneyshop robbery now in police custody
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that one of the suspected robbers in yesterday's money heist at JN Moneyshop in Whitehouse, Westmoreland has been taken into custody.
The police said the man was held with a 9mm pistol today in the parish. He has not yet been identified.
During yesterday's robbery, which occurred at 11:40 am, gunmen stole $3.2 million and escaped in a stolen taxicab.
A security guard was injured in the incident and his weapon stolen, the police said. No one else was injured.
Read:
Getaway car in $3.2-million JN robbery found in Darliston
JN releases security footage of robbery suspects
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy