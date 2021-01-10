UPDATE: PM Rowley discharged from hospital, resting at home
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has been discharged from hospital after spending two nights there.
The prime minister who was hospitalised on Friday after experiencing “discomfort”, underwent two heart procedures — an angiogram and angioplasty on Saturday.
A brief statement from the Office of the Prime Minister on Sunday confirmed that he is now at home resting comfortably after being given the all clear by doctors.
“The Office of the Prime Minister is pleased to advise that Prime Minister, Dr the Hon Keith Rowley has been discharged from Westshore Medical Hospital and is now at home resting comfortably. The prime minister was assessed by his doctors this morning and given the all clear to return home. We thank all those who sent messages of well wishes and kept the Prime Minister in their prayers.”
Meanwhile, West Shore has launched an investigation into an apparent breach of patient confidentiality after a technician posted information on social media about the prime minister's condition while at the facility.
The People's National Movement (PNM) has since acknowledged the announcement of the probe but said it will await the result of the investigation.
