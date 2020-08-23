UPDATE: Pauline Bingham found

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Pauline Bingham, the 45-year-old woman of Washington Gardens, St Andrew who had been missing since Tuesday, August 18, has been located.

The Hunts Bay police confirmed that residents took the woman to the station this morning but they did not disclose where she was found or the circumstances involved.

An elder from Washington Gardens Seventh-day Adventist Church, of which Bingham is a member, told OBSERVER ONLINE that Bingham is currently undergoing medical checks.

Bingham is a teacher's assistant at St George's Girls' Primary and Infant School in downtown Kingston.