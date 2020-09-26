UPDATE: Police Federation asks members to remain vigilant after cop killed
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Jamaica Police Federation is encouraging its members to be vigilant and alert, and use all legal means at their disposal to defend themselves and their colleagues, after a police constable was killed in Kingston last night.
In a statement to members this morning, the central committee said the federation would defend all members in the lawful execution of their duties.
“We are shocked and angered by [the policeman's] tragic death at the hands of callous criminals,” the statement read.
Members were told that last night, the constable, Kemar Francis from the St Andrew South Division, was shot whilst on duty along Pretoria Road in Whitfield Town.
He received injuries to his head and was rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he died.
Read: Policeman shot and killed
