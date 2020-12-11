UPDATE: Police appeal for info about St Catherine murders

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The Major Investigations Division (MID) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murders of three men and a woman who were killed in Planter's Hall District, St Catherine early this morning.

Dead are farmers 31-year-old Richard Wright, otherwise called 'Richie'; 27-year-old Omar Wright, otherwise called 'Buss Head'; and 49-year-old Lester Harvey, all of Rhule Town district, Old Harbour; and a woman known only as 'Nordia' of a Chapleton, Clarendon address.

According to the police, about 1:30 am, residents heard explosions and called the police. When the police arrived, the four people were found with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators are appealing to anyone with information to contact the MID at 876-758-5048, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop 311, or the nearest police station.