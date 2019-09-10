UPDATE: Police arrest third suspect in Molynes Road hostage drama
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police sources have now indicated that a third man has been taken into custody in connection with the hostage drama on Molynes Road in St Andrew last night.
Details surrounding the third suspect have not been released but the police sources say all three are being questioned and are expected to be charged shortly.
The men attempted a robbery at a lottery shop on Molynes Road shortly after eight last night but were surprised by a police team which was quick on the scene.
After a more than three-hour stand-off, the men surrendered to members of the security forces who had cordoned off the building.
This morning investigators from the St Andrew Central Police Division and the Caribbean Search Team returned to the lottery shop and during a detailed search found a point three-eight revolver believed to be left behind by the would-be robbers.
An undisclosed number of persons who were held hostage by the men were released unharmed.
Arthur Hall
