UPDATE: Police charge three for murder of Manchester businesswoman

MANCHESTER, Jamaica- Police here have charged two men and a woman with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in relation to last Thursday's stabbing death of 63-year-old Manchester businesswoman Marcia Chin-You, whose body was found in her car at her Ingleside home.

Charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder are 24-year-old Shacquel Perkins, a carpenter of Woodlawn Crescent in Mandeville; 36-year-old Dwayne Brown, a security manager; and his 34-year-old girlfriend Zoie Forrest, a businesswoman, both of Oakland Drive in Mandeville.

All three were remanded when they appeared in the Manchester Parish Court today. They are set to reappear in court on December 8.

Kasey Williams

