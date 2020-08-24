UPDATE: Police commissioner's staff tested for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Staff of the police commissioner's office were yesterday tested for COVID-19 following the commissioner's own positive test.

This includes all four deputy commissioners of police, his security team, members of the communications unit, and other support and auxiliary staff.

They have been mandated to remain in home quarantine and to self-monitor according to a set of criteria prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The police commissioner's positive test was announced after midnight Sunday.

Read more: Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19