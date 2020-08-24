UPDATE: Police commissioner's staff tested for COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Staff of the police commissioner's office were yesterday tested for COVID-19 following the commissioner's own positive test.
This includes all four deputy commissioners of police, his security team, members of the communications unit, and other support and auxiliary staff.
They have been mandated to remain in home quarantine and to self-monitor according to a set of criteria prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The police commissioner's positive test was announced after midnight Sunday.
Read more: Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy