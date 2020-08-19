UPDATE: Police downgrade 'Beachy Stout' charge to conspiracy to murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force said this morning that 65-year-old Portland businessman Everton McDonald, otherwise called Beachy Stout or Mr Mack, has been charged with conspiracy to murder in relation to the death of his wife, 32-year-old Tonian Hamilton-McDonald.

The police previously reported that he was charged with murder.

Read more: 'Beachy Stout' charged with wife's murder