UPDATE: Police following leads in murder of Reserve woman

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Investigators probing the shooting death of 36-year-old Tamara Geddes at her home in Reserve last night, say there are following several leads into the alleged murder, which has left the community mourning.

One of the investigators told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago that at least two individuals will be interviewed during the course of today.

“They will no doubt provide us with some information that will assist us in our investigations,” he said.

Geddes was allegedly shot and killed in front of her 10-year-old daughter about 8:30 pm in the usually quiet community.

Police say the two were in a bedroom watching television when a lone gunman entered the room and demanded money and cell phones.

They were reportedly robbed of $16,000 and two cell phones.

The police further reported that the gunman also demanded sex from Geddes, and when his demand was not met, she was shot dead.

The gunman then reportedly exited the house and escaped in nearby bushes.

Two 9mm spent shells were later removed from the scene.

The incident has left the small community distraught.



Geddes' relatives and neighbours described her as a jovial, easy-going and pleasant.

Her cousin, Jimmy Brown, who resides in the community, said he is still in disbelief over the killing.

He told OBSERVER ONLINE that he had planned to sleep at Geddes' house last night, but decided against staying there because he was “hanging out at a bar and decided to go home afterwards.”

"I stay here most nights …just to keep dem company from di madda [Geddes' mother] and di fada [father] fly out [left Jamaica]. Right now mi caan come to, mi nuh know what coulda cause this. She was my best friend, she told me everything," said an inconsolable Brown.

Fionna Brown, another cousin, also expressed shock at the news of her cousin's death, as she lamented that she didn't deserve to die in that manner.

"She was a jovial person. You can never be bored around her. She will always find something to say to make you smile. Everybody have dem ways, but she never deserve this," she wailed.

She also expressed concern for Geddes' 10- year-old daughter who witnessed the incident.

"I'm really worried for her daughter because no pickney nuh supposed to witness dem ting deh."