UPDATE: Police identify 10 charged after Seaview Gardens party

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have identified the 10 people who were last night arrested at a party in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew.

The police said the four women and six men are now facing charges ranging from assault, resisting arrest, breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act and the Noise Abatement Act.

Charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act are; 19-year-old Davonnee Dennis; 18-year-old Timera Irons; 18-year-old Shahera Grant; 19-year-old Kevin Clarke; 20-year-old Orain Smalling; 19-year-old Jerome Dixon; 24-year-old Shaomi Shirley; and a 17-year-old boy.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Chantal Skeen was charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act, assault on police, resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property;

Twenty-nine-year-old Horace Skeen was also charged with breaches of the Noise Abatement Act and the Disaster Risk Management Act, the police said.

Over 200 people were reportedly at the party which started an hour after the 8:00 pm nightly curfew imposed by the Government to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Police officers went to the community about 11:00 pm and instructed the partygoers to go home but they reportedly refused and attacked the officers with stones and other missiles, injuring several of them.

