UPDATE: Police identify woman found with throat slashed in Portland
PORTLAND, Jamaica — The Port Antonio police have identified the body of a woman that was discovered at Lydarth district, Portland Saturday morning.
She is 30-year-old Kerry-Ann Hunter, otherwise called Chubby, of Guinep Tree Lane in Norwich district in the parish.
Residents found Hunter dead with her throat slashed about 9:00 am.
Investigations are ongoing.
Everard Owen
