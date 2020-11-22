UPDATE: Police investigating death of UWI student whose body was found in tank

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Police here are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a University of the West Indies (UWI) student, whose body was found in a water tank yesterday in Bent Close, Waltham. The community is located on the outskirts of Mandeville.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Andrew Campbell, a final year UWI student and resident of Cedar Grove in Manchester.

According to the Constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the police are investigating the incident as a suspected case of drowning pending the outcome of a post mortem.

Reports are that about 7:00 am, residents saw the body floating in the tank and alerted the police.

Firefighters were also reportedly called to retrieve the body from the tank.

Kasey Williams

Read: Body found in water tank in Manchester