UPDATE: Police probing cause of death of 11-y-o St Andrew boy
ST ANDREW, Jamaica – Detectives assigned to the St Andrew North Police Division say they are awaiting a post-mortem to determine the cause of death of 11-year-old Mark Leslie, of Temple Hall district, St Andrew and guide their investigation.
Mark, who was reported missing on Wednesday, January 29, was found dead near a river in his community on Friday, January 31.
Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that police personnel along with residents, in a search of the boy, found his body lying face-down near the stream; it was clad in a khaki uniform and a pair of black shoes.
The police are now appealing to anyone with information who can assist in the investigation to contact the Constant Spring Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-924-1435, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy