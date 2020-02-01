UPDATE: Police probing cause of death of 11-y-o St Andrew boy

ST ANDREW, Jamaica – Detectives assigned to the St Andrew North Police Division say they are awaiting a post-mortem to determine the cause of death of 11-year-old Mark Leslie, of Temple Hall district, St Andrew and guide their investigation.

Mark, who was reported missing on Wednesday, January 29, was found dead near a river in his community on Friday, January 31.

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that police personnel along with residents, in a search of the boy, found his body lying face-down near the stream; it was clad in a khaki uniform and a pair of black shoes.

The police are now appealing to anyone with information who can assist in the investigation to contact the Constant Spring Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-924-1435, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.