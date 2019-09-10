UPDATE: Police provide more details on Molynes Road hostage drama

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has provided further details on the hostage stand-off which occurred on Molynes Road in St Andrew last night

In an early morning release, the CCU confirmed OBSERVER ONLINE reports that police negotiators successfully de-escalated the hostage situation while securing the safe release of several hostages and the surrender of the armed men.

The situation reportedly began unfolding when two armed men went to the premises, which houses a lottery operation and attempted to rob the operator and patrons.

However, the police team's speedy response surprised the robbers before they could escape. The men proceeded to themselves inside the building, taking the owner and the patrons as hostages.

Senior Superintendent Maurice Robinson, acting head of the Police Area 4, coordinated the response and the JCF's Special Weapons and Tactical Team was called in.

After an extended marathon negotiation where Robinson was heard pleading with the men to call him and provide him with the name of a family member, a lawyer or a friend that they trusted and promising that they would not be harmed if they surrendered, the two young men eventually exited the building with their hands in the air.

“The place was then breached and all the hostages were safely rescued by the highly trained SWAT,” said the CCU.

“The would-be robbers were safely taken into custody and detectives and forensic scenes of crime investigators were summoned to conduct preliminary investigations. The identities of the persons taken into custody have been withheld pending further investigations,” added the CCU.

Arthur Hall