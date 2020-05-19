UPDATE: Pregnant woman on cruise ship to be transported to hospital

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Regional Director of the Western Regional Health Authority Errol Greene says that the Jamaican crew member, who last evening suffered a medical emergency aboard Royal Caribbean cruise line's Aventure of the Seas vessel, will be transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James, shortly.

The ship with more that 1,000 Jamaicans arrived at the port here approximately 12:30 pm.

In an interview with OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago, Greene said that the hospital's senior medical officer and a matron is on hand to attend to the woman once she disembarks the vessel.

Minutes before, an ambulance arrived at the pier.

Yesterday, OBSERVER ONLINE reported that the crew member is an expectant mother.

More information later.

Kimone Francis