UPDATE: Ray Ray Market set ablaze as gunmen engage police

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have clarified that it was the Ray Ray Market in downtown Kingston that was set alight by thugs last night and not the Coronation Market as initially reported by OBSERVER ONLINE.

According to police sources, members of a patrol team were on operation in the section of West Kingston known as Lizard Town when the came under attack by a heavily armed group of men.

The police patrol was pinned down for more than 10 minutes and were heard on the police radio begging for support.

Police and military personnel responded to the plea from their colleagues and engaged in a shoot out with the heavily armed men as they made their way towards Tivoli Gardens.

The police sources said the men had their cronies set fire to the market as a diversion as they made their escape.

More information later.

