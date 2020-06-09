UPDATE: Ray Ray Market set ablaze as gunmen engage police
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have clarified that it was the Ray Ray Market in downtown Kingston that was set alight by thugs last night and not the Coronation Market as initially reported by OBSERVER ONLINE.
According to police sources, members of a patrol team were on operation in the section of West Kingston known as Lizard Town when the came under attack by a heavily armed group of men.
The police patrol was pinned down for more than 10 minutes and were heard on the police radio begging for support.
Police and military personnel responded to the plea from their colleagues and engaged in a shoot out with the heavily armed men as they made their way towards Tivoli Gardens.
The police sources said the men had their cronies set fire to the market as a diversion as they made their escape.
More information later.
Arthur Hall
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy