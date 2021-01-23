UPDATE: Regional media association mourns death of journalist Alleyne

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Association of Caribbean Media Workers (ACM), is mourning the passing of regional journalist, George Alleyne — the Guyana-born media professional who died suddenly at his home in Barbados on Friday.

Ian George Alleyne worked in media for close to 40 years. He started his journalistic career at the Government Information Service in the early 1980s and transferred to the state-owned Guyana Chronicle, the lone daily newspaper in Guyana at the time.

Recognising his talent and sharp intellect, management placed him in a cadet training scheme from which he emerged with flying colours.

He served at the Guyana Chronicle until around 1989 when he migrated to Canada.

George covered politics, sports, and trade while at the Guyana Chronicle and published several articles for ethnic newspapers in Canada while there up to mid-95.

He returned home in Guyana, spent a few years, and then moved to Barbados to join his Barbadian father and sisters in Barbados.

There he joined the Caribbean News Agency (CANA) as an information specialist sub-editing, reporting and writing features on the news desk of the CANA Wire Service until its merger with the Caribbean Broadcasting Union to become the Caribbean Media Corporation in 2000.

For the last eight years he was a freelance reporter for Barbados Today. He was also a very active contributor to New York-based Caribbean Life newspaper — the largest Caribbean publication in the NY metropolitan area, covering regional affairs.

He was the father of Tendai, born in Guyana but raised in Barbados and the Cayman Islands where George had also worked as an editor and writer.

Apart from journalism, George was an avid sports fan — football in particular. He was a senior executive of Western Tigers Division One football team in Guyana in the 1980s and covered the sport periodically for the Guyana Chronicle, happily volunteering if staff were short.

He was at one time active in the Young Socialist Movement, the youth arm of the People's National Congress (PNC) in Guyana as a youth but eased out because of his journalistic commitment. George was a committed and avid regionalist and believed in Caribbean unity.