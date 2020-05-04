UPDATE: Rose Hill residents block bauxite trucks
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Residents of Rose Hill in southern Manchester, have blocked trucks with freshly mined bauxite ore to protest dust and noise pollution.
The residents, who are appealing for help, say contractors operating on behalf of JISCO Alpart -- the bauxite/alumina refinery at Nain, St Elizabeth which has been closed since late last year -- started mining in their immediate area on Saturday without any prior consultation with citizens.
When contacted by OBSERVER ONLINE early Monday, Member of Parliament Michael Stewart pledged to investigate.
Despite the closure of its refinery, JISCO Alpart has been mining and stockpiling bauxite on the Manchester Plateau.
