UPDATE: Rowley said to be in good spirits

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad — Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, says Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley, is in good spirits.

The prime minister was earlier rushed to a private hospital where he was reportedly being treated for a cardiac issue.

Young said Dr Rowley had some discomfort this afternoon and as a precautionary measure he decided to seek medical attention and have a check-up.

He added that out of an abundance of caution he will be kept for observation and further tests will be conducted.