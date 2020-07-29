UPDATE: SOE Supreme Court ruling pushed to August 25

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Supreme Court ruling on the five men detained under the current State of Public Emergency is now set for August 25, a week before the measure is expected to end.

The men, who have been challenging the legality of their detention before the courts will remain in police custody until then.

Nicholas Heat, Courtney Hall, Gavin Nobel, Courtney Thompson and Everton Douglas yesterday lost a bid to be allowed to clear their names over allegations they say have been made against them.

Last Wednesday, Supreme Court judge Justice Bertram Morrison granted a writ of habeas corpus, which was brought by the lawyers, and ordered that the men be brought before the court on Monday. That writ allowed for the men to be brought before the court so it could establish the reason they are being held in custody, and whether or not they are charged or are being properly held under law.

The government, however, on Friday filed an affidavit outlining several allegations against each of the men and on Monday morning, two police officers told the court that their detention was essential.

Read more: SOE detainees verdict expected today