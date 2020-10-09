UPDATE: Samuda satisfied with COVID-19 treatment of Jamaican farm workers in Vermont

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda says he is satisfied that the 27 Jamaican farm workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 on a farm in Vermont are being treated well.

The Jamaicans arrived in Vermont in mid-September.

The entire group was tested after one of the farm workers presented with symptoms and was confirmed as positive for COVID-19.

The ministry said its liaison officer in Washington DC has been in contact with the workers and all are in good spirits.

One worker was briefly hospitalised, but has since been discharged.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, however, I am pleased with the level of care they have received. I am also advised that they continue to be compensated during their quarantine period,” Samuda said.