UPDATE: Samuda satisfied with COVID-19 treatment of Jamaican farm workers in Vermont
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda says he is satisfied that the 27 Jamaican farm workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 on a farm in Vermont are being treated well.
The Jamaicans arrived in Vermont in mid-September.
The entire group was tested after one of the farm workers presented with symptoms and was confirmed as positive for COVID-19.
Read more: Outbreak among apple pickers increases by 1 to 28
The ministry said its liaison officer in Washington DC has been in contact with the workers and all are in good spirits.
One worker was briefly hospitalised, but has since been discharged.
“We will continue to monitor the situation, however, I am pleased with the level of care they have received. I am also advised that they continue to be compensated during their quarantine period,” Samuda said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy