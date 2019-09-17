UPDATE: Second JC student in hospital after lightning strike during Manning Cup match

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A second Jamaica College player, who was one of four to be struck by lightning during an Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Digicel Manning Cup fixture against Wolmer's Boys' School at Stadium East yesterday, was admitted to hospital last night.

The JC student was taken to the hospital after complaints about chest pains, ISSA said in a report.

ISSA confirmed that after tests were done, including an ECG which showed irregularities, the player was kept overnight.