UPDATE: Second suspect in wounding of 17-y-o at party turns herself in
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Another suspect in the wounding of a 17-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman at an illegal party on Boysie Lane off Barbican Road in Kingston has turned herself in to the police.
The police said so far the 33-year-old, along with another 26-year-old woman, turned themselves in today and are being interviewed.
The women are suspected of beating and stabbing the teenager and her friend during a dispute at the event.
They were taken to hospital where the teen was admitted in critical condition and the other woman treated and released.
Lawmen are working to apprehend the other individuals — believed to be six in total — involved.
