UPDATE: Security guard dies after shootout

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— One of the Guardsman Armoured security guards who was injured during a shootout with gunmen in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth this morning has died.

Two others remain in hospital.

Police say about 8:15 am, the three guards were at a remittance outlet when three gunmen pounced, and during an attempted robbery, a shootout ensued between the gunmen and the guards.

The gunmen fled the scene in a car. No money was taken and all guards' firearms were secured.

Read more: UPDATE: Armoured truck and crew attacked in Santa Cruz — Guardsman

Three security guards shot and injured in Santa Cruz robbery attempt, shootout