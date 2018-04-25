UPDATE: Slain Hanover girls were 'brilliant' students

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The two young girls who were this morning chopped to death, reportedly by their father, have been described as brilliant students.

Vaccianna Moseley, principal of the Green Island Primary, where eight-year-old Jayanna Coote was a grade 2 student, described her as a very bright and polite child.

He said even though she was quiet, she was one of the top performing students at the school, having graduated from the neighbouring Green Island Basic School, where her younger sibling Shanique Coote was a student.

Moseley said Jayanna's classmates are heartbroken and the scene in the classroom is devastating as staff members have also been visibly shaken by the news. He said she would be remembered for her sweet personality and warm smile.

Her sister Shanique was also said to be a brilliant student. Her principal, Andrea Myrie, said she had a zeal for learning and their mother Adanique Cunningham, who was also killed in the grisly attack, was actively involved in her children's lives.

According to the police, Cunningham visited the girls at their father's home about 7 o' clock this morning to prepare them for school. Further reports are that an altercation developed, during which a machete was used to chop the woman and two children.

It is also said that Cunningham was pregnant.

The Ministry of Education has since dispatched trauma teams to conduct grief trauma sessions at the two schools.

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator Ruel Reid, in a statement condemning the grisly killings, said he has been in shock and he is deeply troubled by the reports.

“I want to thank the principal of the Green Island Schools and the parents who have visited the schools to offer their support to the institutions. All of Jamaican should be in mourning over these senseless killings.”