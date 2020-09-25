UPDATE: Soldier killed in Clarendon anti-narcotics operation identified

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier who succumbed to his injuries this morning, was shot during a firefight with gunmen in Milk River, Clarendon last night during an anti-narcotics operation, the JDF is reporting.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Private Reneil King.

The force also reported that 2,900 pounds of marijuana and a boat was seized from the location during the operation.

The JDF said King was part of a joint police/military team that was deployed to a location in Milk River. The joint team arrived at the target location at approximately 6:30 pm yesterday, and while conducting search operations, came under fire from gunmen. The fire was returned and during the firefight Private King was shot and injured, the JDF said.

The force said the joint team provided first aid to King before he was airlifted by a JDF helicopter to the May Pen Hospital and subsequently to the University Hospital of the West Indies, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.