UPDATE: Soldier killed in Clarendon anti-narcotics operation identified
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier who succumbed to his injuries this morning, was shot during a firefight with gunmen in Milk River, Clarendon last night during an anti-narcotics operation, the JDF is reporting.
He has been identified as 21-year-old Private Reneil King.
The force also reported that 2,900 pounds of marijuana and a boat was seized from the location during the operation.
The JDF said King was part of a joint police/military team that was deployed to a location in Milk River. The joint team arrived at the target location at approximately 6:30 pm yesterday, and while conducting search operations, came under fire from gunmen. The fire was returned and during the firefight Private King was shot and injured, the JDF said.
The force said the joint team provided first aid to King before he was airlifted by a JDF helicopter to the May Pen Hospital and subsequently to the University Hospital of the West Indies, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy