UPDATE: St D'Acre residents still restive after fatal shooting
ST D'ACRE, St Ann — A stretch of roadway within this community remained blocked up to a few minutes ago as residents continue to protest yesterday's shooting death of 43-year-old farmer Glester Dwayne White. He was allegedly shot by an off-duty member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.
A placard-bearing brother of the victim was among those at the mostly peaceful scene this morning.
Earlier in the day, police officers attempted to clear sections of the debris-strewn road, including one section where a small fire blazed. Residents quickly moved in to once again block the road.
The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has been called in to probe the shooting, which stemmed from a dispute over water. The victim's five-year-old son is said to have witnessed the fatal shooting.
-Content provided by Donicka Robinson
Read: Water war leaves one man dead; off duty cop accused of the killing
