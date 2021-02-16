UPDATE: Suspect in Clarendon chopping death now in police custody
CLARENDON, Jamaica — The police have arrested the man suspected of chopping 61-year-old Sharon Cole to death in Crooked River, Clarendon yesterday.
The police said the suspect was picked up a short while ago in Kingston.
Cole was killed about 5:10 pm after she reportedly got into an argument with a man.
It is alleged that the argument escalated and the man used a machete to chop Cole several times all over her body.
She was taken to the hospital, however, she was pronounced dead on arrival.
