UPDATE: Suspect in murder of Old Harbour shopkeeper surrenders

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The St Catherine South police are reporting that one of the suspects in the killing of Laetitia Francis on Angel's Drive, Old Harbour, St Catherine on Thursday, February 6 is now in custody.

The man, whose name is being withheld, turned himself in to the Old Harbour police today Friday, February 7, the police said. He is to be interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

Fifty-seven-year-old Laetitia Francis, a shopkeeper of Angel's Drive, Old Harbour, St Catherine was shot dead by men at her establishment on Angel's Drive, Old Harbour, St Catherine about 11:47 am on Thursday.

Francis is reportedly the mother of a police officer who was involved in the fatal shooting of one of two men who attacked the police recently.