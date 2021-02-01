UPDATE: Suspected shooter in Trelawny killing surrenders to police

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey says the suspect who is believed to be the “triggerman” in yesterday's shooting of 51-year-old Andrea Lowe-Garwood is now in police custody.

Bailey said he turned himself in to the police with his attorney moments ago.

Lowe-Garwood was in a worship session at her church when a man, posing as a member of the congregation, shot her several times before escaping in a motorcar.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The DCP also confirmed that the murder was in relation to a family dispute and said one of the individuals now in custody is a family member.

He was speaking at a Jamaica Constabulary Force digital press briefing today.

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson also warned the public against contract killings in family disputes during the briefing.

“Even if you're disposed to do that (contract killing), the likelihood of you getting away with it is quite low. In all of these cases, we have persons in custody, these cases have been solved, there may be one and two people we are still after but largely you will not get away with it.

“So the property that you think you are going to benefit from by organising the assassination of family members, of persons close to you or doing it yourself…that you think you're going do this and enjoy the fruits of that, it is very unlikely,” Anderson said.