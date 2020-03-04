UPDATE: TAJ Montego Bay office reopens
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Normality has returned to operations at the Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) Montego Bay office, which was closed yesterday, due to air quality issues.
Late yesterday, a TAJ official said that the office was closed at about 2:00 pm “out of an abundance of caution to ensure that persons are not further impacted by the irritant.”
The closure also facilitated further investigations into the cause of an irritant in a section of the building, which has resulted in some staff members reportedly becoming sick.
A meeting was later held with management and staff members of the facility.
This morning, TAJ reopened its doors to the public at 8:00am, according to TAJ Communications Officer Leighton Beckles.
"We are fully operational and the delays are significantly less compared to yesterday. So, by and large, back to normal today," he said.
Earlier yesterday, some disgruntled customers complained about the length of time it was taking for them to get assistance at the tax office before the decision was taken to close the facility.
Anthony Lewis
