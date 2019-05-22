UPDATE: Tallawahs team selection finalised

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Tallawahs have completed its squad selection for this year's staging of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Earlier today the Tallawahs selected all-rounder and last year's captain Andre Russell, West Indies legend Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas and Christopher Lamont. Afghanistan cricketer Zahir Khan, New Zealanders Glen Phillips and George Worker, and Pakistani Amad Butt were the international players selected.

In the second round of the draft, the Tallawahs selected Shamar Springer, Ramaal Lewis, Steven Jacobs, Derval Green, Javelle Glen, Imran Khan and Xavier Marshall to complete the squad.

The draft took place in London.

The tournament is scheduled to run from September 4 to October 12.