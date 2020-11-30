UPDATE: Taxi driver charged following fatal crash in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police have charged the driver a Toyota Probox taxi with causing death by dangerous driving following yesterday's crash, which claimed the life of 19-year-old motorcyclist Tajay Millard, otherwise called “Fabian”, on the Winston Jones Highway in Mandeville.
The driver's identity is being withheld pending further investigation.
Head of the Manchester police Superintendent Gary Francis told OBSERVER ONLINE this morning that the driver had turned himself in at the Spanish Town Police Station yesterday.
According to eyewitnesses, shortly before 1:00 pm, the taxi and motorcycle were travelling uphill towards Mandeville when the crash happened.
Millard was reportedly pinned under the taxi AND dragged on the road surface.
He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.
Kasey Williams
