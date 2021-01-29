UPDATE: Taxi operator charged with murder of Canadian woman

ST ANN, Jamaica — Detectives in St Ann have confirmed that the suspect who was taken into custody for the murder of a Canadian woman has now been charged.

He is 32-year-old Rogen Hylton, a taxi operator of Rio Bueno in Trelawny and Salem in Runaway Bay, St Ann.

Hylton was charged with the murder of Latoya Alcindo, whose body was found with stab wounds inside an apartment in Runaway Bay, St Ann last week Thursday.

Hylton's court date is being finalised.