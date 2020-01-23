UPDATE: Taxi that mowed down policeman caught on camera

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police say have positively identified the vehicle that mowed down a policeman this morning in New Kingston.

The vehicle, a black Toyota Wish with licence plate PJ 6379, was captured on CCTV technology, the police have reported.

According to the police, the incident occurred after driver of the car resisted multiple instructions by the policeman for him to stop.

The condition of the injured officer is currently unknown.

The police are encouraging the public to call 119 or the nearest police station if the vehicle is seen.