UPDATE: Three people shot, injured in HWT shooting
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The police have confirmed that three people were shot and injured in a shooting incident which sent people scurrying for cover in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew this afternoon.
The police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said the shooting took place along Courtney Walsh Drive.
The CCU was unable to provide details.
