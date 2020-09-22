UPDATE: Trafalgar Road now clear

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are advising members of the public that Trafalgar Road in Kingston is now clear and motorists are able to traverse freely.

The road was earlier cordoned off due to a motor vehicle collision, which resulted in a fire on a utility post.

Footage obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE earlier, showed a badly damaged route taxi atop a billboard, which had fallen on another vehicle. Another video showed a power line on fire along the said roadway.